We’ve heard for years that green tea has a number of health benefits. But a new study says that regular old black tea is good for you, too. Two cups of tea a day reduces your mortality risk by 9% to 13%. Even better — it doesn’t matter if it’s hot or iced, and it doesn’t matter if you add milk. But researchers emphasize that they’re not sure if the tea is actually the thing that lowers the risk, or if tea drinkers just tend to be healthier in general.