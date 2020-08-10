Tips For Planning Your Summer SAFE-cations!

It’s the summer of the SAFE-vacation! According to insights from Travelocity, 72% of travelers say health and safety is their top priority when deciding where and when to travel amid the ongoing pandemic. And although airlines and hotels are doing their part to ensure a safe, sanitized, and socially distant experience for guests – we, as travelers, need to do our part, too. So here’s what you need to know as you plan your next vacation.

First, plan to stay close to home. The virus has affected every continent except Antarctica, with at least 177 countries reporting cases. That’s why there’s still a “Do Not Travel” advisory, and U.S. citizens are still urged to avoid all non-essential international travel. And places like France, Italy, and Greece remain off-limits to U.S. tourists.

But if you want to go somewhere domestically, go for it. Health experts agree that as long as you take the necessary precautions, closer-to-home vacations in un-crowded spots are low risk.

And if you’re taking a road trip, know that you may encounter coronavirus checkpoints. For example, Florida has a checkpoint just south of the Georgia border, to screen travelers. And places like Maine, Vermont and Hawaii want out-of-state travelers to quarantine for 14-days before going out and exploring their destination.

Source: tesh.com