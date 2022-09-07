River 105 River 105 Logo

Tips For Taking the Perfect Nap

September 7, 2022 6:53AM CDT
If you’re going to nap, then you might as well nap correctly. Seems there’s a right and wrong way to nap, according to science. Apparently the ideal time of day to nap is between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. But those are the best times to nap — not the duration. Dozing off for somewhere between 20 to 40 minutes after you’ve had lunch is the sweet spot. A nap of this duration at this time will keep you from being groggy and will (hopefully) give you the energy you need to power through the rest of your day.

