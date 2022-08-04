Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges

A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges.

Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County.

A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato officers executed a search warrant at a resident on the 800 block of Lyndale Ave.

James was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon as a result of the warrant.

“These actions are the result of area residents submitting tips about suspicious activity in their neighborhood,” said North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson. “It’s a perfect example of how being aware of neighborhood activity and working with law enforcement can help keep neighborhoods safe.”

James has not yet been formally charged.