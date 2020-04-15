Tiramisu Oreos Are Finally on Shelves and We Cannot Wait to Try Them

After months and months of waiting, Oreo’s limited-edition Tiramisu flavor is finally hitting shelves.

The flavor was slated to hit shelves in April and just like clockwork, Instagrammer @Candyhunting spotted them. Although they didn’t give us a review, a quick search of the hashtag #tiramisuoreos showed that people are seriously obsessed with this new cookie.

They also confirmed that, yeah, these have two layers of delicious cream, tiramisu, and classic cream, so we are BURSTING to give these a try.

You can find these at major retailers nationwide, and as @Candyhunting pointed out, checking product finders on sites like Target and Walmart will help you to see if they’re in stock yet near you.

Source: delish.com