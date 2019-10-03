Tire, Appliance, Electronics Collection for 3 Counties This Saturday

Residents from three area counties can rid their homes and property of unwanted items this weekend in St. Peter.

Tri-County Solid Waste will collect tire, appliances, and electronics for residents of Nicollet, Sibley, and Le Sueur counties. Residents can drop items off at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kid’s car seat can be disposed of for free, while most other items will be charged a fee.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

