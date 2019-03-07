Tobacco 21: Yea or Nay? Mankato officials wants your input

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato city officials are asking for the public’s input on a topic that’s been at the center of controversy in recent years.

The Mankato City Council is considering a Tobacco 21 ordinance for the city, which would make it illegal to sell tobacco or nicotine products to people under the age of 21. Current state law prohibits the sale of tobacco to people younger than age 18, and a retailer can be charged for doing so.

The city has posted an online discussion and survey for residents to give their input on the matter. Click here to register and take the survey.

If Tobacco 21 is enacted in Mankato, the ordinance would raise the legal age to 21 to purchase tobacco and nicotine products and make it illegal for retailers to see to anyone 20 or younger.

The law wouldn’t prevent anyone 18 or older from using and possessing tobacco in Mankato, as state law would override a city ordinance. Anyone 18 years and older could still purchase tobacco products in most jurisdictions.

