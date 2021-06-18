      Weather Alert

Toby Keith coming to Mankato

Jun 18, 2021 @ 7:21am

Country artist Toby Keith is coming to Mankato.

The singer and songwriter’s “Country Comes to Town” tour will include a stop at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, on October 13.  The show will include special guest Matt Stell.

Tickets start at $25 + fees and are on sale starting June 25 at 10 a.m.  Limited VP Diamond Bar tickets are available, and include a ticket, early access to the venue, a commemorative laminate, a red Solo cup koozie, and access to the full-service bar at the concert.

Toby Keith is one of the modern era’s most complete self-directed hit-makers.  He most recently released a greatest hits collection called the “Showdog Years,” which includes four new songs, as well as hits like “Red Solo Cup.”

