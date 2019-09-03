Toddler critically injured after being struck by lawnmower in Madelia

Madelia Police say a toddler was hospitalized after being hit by a lawnmower on Labor Day.

According to a release from Chief of Police Rob Prescher, the 2-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in the accident, which happened just after noon on Monday.

Responding police found a father holding his injured son on the 500 block of 1st Street and transported both to Madelia Community Hospital. The boy arrived for medical care within four minutes of the initial call, according to the release. He was stabalized at the hospital, then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigation determined the incident was accidental.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

