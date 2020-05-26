Toddler killed, 3 others hurt in Becker County house fire

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 2-year-old boy who was killed in a house fire near Detroit Lakes in northwestern Minnesota.

The Becker County sheriff’s office says Micah Hedlund died early Sunday. Children heard smoke alarms, saw flames on the main floor and alerted family members who escaped. After learning the 2-year-old was missing, his father and an older brother went back in but couldn’t find the boy.

The father, 48-year-old Michael Hedlund, was airlifted to a Fargo hospital for smoke inhalation. The mother, 46-year-old Melissa Hedlund and a 5-year-old girl were airlifted to Minneapolis for smoke inhalation and burns.