Toddler shot by 4-year-old in Martin County

A toddler was accidentally shot Sunday morning by a 4-year-old child in Martin County.

At 10:20 a.m. on October 15, Martin County deputies responded to a 911 call regarding an accidental shooting. According to a press release, the caller was in a vehicle on the 1300 block of 130th Ave – near Welcome – and was driving to Fairmont for medical care.

The vehicle was intercepted by deputies at the 1800 block of 120th St, where it was discovered a 2-year-old child was the victim. Police helped an adult render aid to the toddler, who was then transferred to Mayo Clinic Rochester by air.

Investigators believe the 4-year-old was in the backseat when the child accessed a loaded firearm and accidentally discharged the weapon, striking the 2-year-old, who was also a passenger in the backseat.