Tollefson sworn-in as new Kandiyohi County Sheriff

Kandiyohi County’s new sheriff took the oath of office yesterday.

Eric Tollefson issued a statement, saying “This morning, I took the oath of office of Kandiyohi County Sheriff. I am humbled and honored to continue working alongside the dedicated members of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’d like to congratulate Kent Bauman who has been appointed to serve as Chief Deputy of the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office. Together we will strive to be the best agency we can and provide everyone with excellent service. I am so thankful for all the support over the past year and I am committed to earning your trust. ”

Tollefson defeated incumbent sheriff Eric Holien in November’s election.

(JP Cola, KWLM)