Top Lawmakers Briefed On Trump, Biden, Pence Documents

WASHINGTON (AP) – Top lawmakers in Congress have been briefed on the investigations into classified documents found in the private possession of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Lawmakers leaving the briefing Tuesday declined to specify what was discussed.

But both Republicans and Democrats have long demanded more information from the Biden administration about the successive discoveries of classified documents in the homes of two presidents and a vice president.

The U.S. strictly controls who has access to classified material and how they can view it, raising questions of whether the mishandling of documents exposed sensitive intelligence sources and methods.