Tornado drills in Mankato Thursday for Severe Weather Awareness Week

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato will participate in two annual statewide tornado drills Thursday.

The drills are part of Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week, which goes through April 17.

Outdoor warning sirens and weather radios will sound at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 16 to simulate a tornado warning.

The drills are designed to remind and educate of seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them.