Tornado topples trees, damages headstones at Winona cemetery

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado ripped through a cemetery in southeastern Minnesota.

The EF-1 tornado with winds of 95 mph struck Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona early Wednesday. The tornado toppled trees and damaged a building and headstones.

The weather service says the tornado only lasted about a minute and moved less than a quarter mile. The tornado was about 80 yards (73 meters) wide.

The Winona Daily News reports the storm also knocked down trees and power lines in Winona, causing power outages. Most of the power had been restored by Wednesday afternoon.

The cemetery is closed until further notice.

