      Weather Alert

Tornados, strong winds reported as storms descend on southern Minnesota

May 12, 2022 @ 8:01am

Storms swept across southern Minnesota Wednesday night, producing high winds and reports of tornados. 

According to reports from the National Weather Service:

A tornado was spotted west of New Ulm.

Tornadoes were also reported in Trimont and Storden.

May 11, 2022 storms in Southern Minnesota produced tornados & high winds. North Mankato, Jessica Schmoll Hermanson

The Mankato area received wind gusts of up to 58 mph.

Waseca saw a wind gust of 68 mph and 3.20 inches of rain. 

Storm damages were reported in Madelia and Gaylord, Sanborn, and Jeffers.  In Le Center, hail measuring about 1 ½” in diameter fell.

Jessica Schmoll Hermanson sent SMN this video of the storm in North Mankato:

