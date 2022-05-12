Tornados, strong winds reported as storms descend on southern Minnesota

Storms swept across southern Minnesota Wednesday night, producing high winds and reports of tornados.

According to reports from the National Weather Service:

A tornado was spotted west of New Ulm.

Tornadoes were also reported in Trimont and Storden.

The Mankato area received wind gusts of up to 58 mph.

Waseca saw a wind gust of 68 mph and 3.20 inches of rain.

Storm damages were reported in Madelia and Gaylord, Sanborn, and Jeffers. In Le Center, hail measuring about 1 ½” in diameter fell.

Jessica Schmoll Hermanson sent SMN this video of the storm in North Mankato: