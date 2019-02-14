Toss the TV! Blue Earth County offering E-Waste Recycling

(Mankato, MN) – Anyone holding on to boxy televisions or broken computer equipment will finally be able to reclaim some space.

The Ponderosa Landfill is now accepting e-waste for residents and small businesses in Blue Earth County.

E-waste will be taken at the reduced rate of $5 per item, per day for the first five items. Any additional items can be recycled at a cost of $15 per item, per day. Items that are commonly recycled include televisions, CPU, computer monitors, electronic typewriters, copiers, fax machines, printers, stereos, speakers, DVD and VCR players. Industrial-sized items will not be accepted.

Some items will be recycled without a charge, including computer mouses, keyboard, charges, or handheld devices.

The Ponderosa Landfill is about six miles southwest of Mankato at 20028 Gooseberry Lane. Anyone wanting to recycle must provide proof of residency with a license, utility bill, or tax document.

LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Follow @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)