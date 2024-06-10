Touchy-Feely At The Free Throw Line

According to a new study, physically touching a basketball player at the free throw line – with a pat on the back or a quick handshake – improves that player’s free throw success rate. During games, basketball players do it all the time. Usually, each and every player on a team gives a quick tap or touch or handshake to the player shooting the free throw, regardless if the free throw was made or missed. Researchers found that this quick touch works – and ends up boosting the chances of scoring, compared with teams that don’t offer the same physical reinforcement.