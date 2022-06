Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool was set to open Friday.

But the cold temperatures over the past week and mechanical issues have pushed the opening date back to Sunday, June 12.

Admission to the pool will be free this year. Tourtellotte Pool features an Olympic-sized pool, a separate diving area, and a heated wading pool for children up to 6-years-old. Lifeguards are on duty and concessions are offered on-site.

