Tourtellotte Pool opens Thursday

Weather permitting, Tourtellotte Pool will open Thursday, June 9.

The facility, located at 300 W Mabel St, includes an Olympic-sized pool, separate diving area, and heated wading pool for children up to age 6. Lifeguards are on-duty and concessions are offered on-site.

There will be no admission cost to use the pool in 2021. Daycare facilities or youth groups with five or more unrelated children are required to make advance reservations by calling (507) 387-7946. Reservations may be made the same day and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

