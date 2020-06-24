Tourtellotte Pool Opens Today

Tourtellotte Pool is opening with some new safety requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pool will be open for 50-minute lap swims or water walks by reservation. Swimmers can reserve a time by contacting pool staff at (507) 387-7949. After each 50 minute activity, the pool will be closed for ten minutes for an overall cleaning.

Pool hours for structured activities will be Monday – Friday, Noon to 6:50 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no open swim and the wading pool is closed. There will also be a temperature check for anyone entering the bathhouse.

Masks are required for anyone not in the pool.

For more information, call the pool staff at (507) 387-8600.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com