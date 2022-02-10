Toxicologist: Drugs, ‘excited delirium’ didn’t kill Floyd

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Testimony resumes Thursday in the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

A scientist with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime lab who oversaw the processing of Lane and Kueng’s squad car and the Mercedes SUV that Floyd was driving is expected to face questions from defense attorneys. She testified Wednesday that pills and pill fragments found in the Mercedes tested positive for methamphetamine.

A toxicologist testified that drug use did not cause Floyd’s death after officers pinned him to the pavement in May 2020.

Former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give him medical aid.