      Weather Alert

Toys for Tots Drop Off Locations

Nov 21, 2019 @ 7:01am

Thank you to everyone who joined us for the Toys for Tots Kick-Off at the Civic Center!  We raised nearly $1,000 and hundreds of toys for the annual campaign.  If you missed it, it’s not too late to help area kids this season!  Drop off your new, unwrapped toy donation at any of the following locations:

Amboy

Community Bank                                 203 E. Main St

Eagle Lake

Cornerstone State Bank                  550 Parkway Av.

Janesville

JWP Public School                                110 E. 3rd St

Lake Crystal

American Legion Post 294                 600 Cnty Rd 20

Collis C Store                                        201 W. Hwy 60

Crystal Valley Co-Op Office             721 W. Humphrey

LCWM [Lake Crystal School             607 Knight Ln

Le Center

Le Sueur County Courthouse       88 S. Park Av

Roadrunner                                        80 S. Waterville Av

Corner Drug                                       204 Valley Green Sq

Madison Lake

Cornerstone State Bank of MN         500 Main St.

Mankato

Advantage Chiropractic                   430 S. Broad St

AG Management Solutions 151 ST Andrews Ct Ste 710

Anytime Fitness                                      600 S. Riverfront Dr.

Anytime Fitness                                   1751 N. Victory Dr

AR Fitness for Women                         2124 Hoffman Rd

Auto Value                                              1930 N. Riverfront Dr.

Bakers Square                                        1861 Madison Av.

Becky’s Floral                                    719 S Front St.

Bethany Lutheran College            700 Lutheran Drive

Bio-Life                                               35 Teton Ln.

Bremer Bank                                    1290 Raintree Rd.

Bronzer’s Tanning & Boutique               201 N. Victory Dr.

Buster’s Bar & Grill 1325 Madison Av.

C&S Supply 1951 N. Riverfront Dr.

Christ the King 222 Pfau St.

Community Bank 300 St. Andrews Dr.

Community Bank 951 Madison Av.

Consolidated Communications 2730 3rd Av

Dance Conservatory of So MN 1400 Madison Ave

Dance Express 2105 N. Broad Ct.

Davis Comfort Systems 20765 Foley Rd.

E. I. Microscircuits 1651 Pohl St.

Edward Jones 1400 S. Riverfront Dr.

Farrell’s Extreem Bodyshaping 1170 S. Riverfront Dr

First National Bank 500 Long St.

Five Below 1901 Madison Av.

Fleet Farm 1850 Premier Dr.

Frandsen Bank & Trust 1580 Madison Ave

Harvey, Carpenter Law Office 75 Teton Ln.

JP Fitness 5 Civic Center Plaza

Kato Cable 99 Power Dr.

KIA of Mankato 160 St Andrews Ct.

Kibble Equipment             1150 S. Victory Dr.

Liv-Aveda                             1839 Adams St.

Local Union 49ers                       308 Lundin Blvd.

Medifast Weight Control Center      1351 Madison Ave

Menards                                 1771 Premier Dr

MN Paving &Material                   1905 3rd Ave

Mogwai Collaborative 424 N. Riverfront Dr. B30 (Basement)

MTU Onsite Energy                     100 Power Dr

New Perspective Sr Living                   100 Dublin Rd.

Nova Academy of Cosmetology           1701 Adams St

Ophthalmology Assc & Lasik Center         1630 Adams St

Optivus Physical Therapy                   1681 Commerce Dr.

PetSmart                           1890 Adams St

Pioneer Bank                           320 Stadium rd

Pizza Ranch                             1551 Tullamore St.

PrimeSource Funding Inc 1751 N. Victory Dr  Ste 500

Pub 500                               500 S. Front St.

Regus                                 100 Warren St.

Rignell Family Chiropractic                   1351 Madison Av.

Rock Street Auto                         117 E. Rock St.

Scheels                         1850 Adams St.

Spotlight Dance Co                 1351 Madison Av.

TCF Bank                           325 S. Broad St.

TCF Bank (in Cub Foods)                   1800 Madison Ave

The Fillin’ Station Coffee House               630 S. Front St.

The Wow Zone                       2030 Adams St

True Real Estate 112 S Riverfront Dr

True Value Distribution Center 2415 3rd Av.

US Bank 115 E Hickory St.

US Bank   312 Raintree Rd.

USMC Recruiters 1850 Adams St.

Vine 421 East Hickory St

V-Tek 751 Summit Av.

Walgreens 1270 Madison Av.

Mankato Walgreens 602 Front St.

Walmart 1881 Madison Ave

Walmart Distribution Center 101 Sohler Dr

North Mankato

Alpha Media 1807 Lee Blvd.

Arnolds Implement 1715 Howard Dr.

Coloplast 1940 Commerce Dr.

Edward Jones 1660 Commerce Dr.

Frandsen Bank & Trust 245 Belgrade Av.

Frandsen Bank & Trust 1661 Commerce Dr.

Mankato Brewery 1119 Center St.

Micro Credit Union 1911 Lee Boulevard

Navitor 1650 Tower Blvd.

Peter Pan Daycare 2195 Rolling Green Ln.

Pioneer Bank 1735 Commerce Drive

Walgreens 1705 Commerce Dr.

New Prague

The Consignment Lodge 102 Main St E.

Nicollet

ROE Defense 304 Pine ST

Zins Implement 20 Pine St.

St. Clair

St. Clair Public School 121 Main St. W.

Go Therapy           830 Sunrise Dr

AT&T               1123 S. Minnesota Ave

CCF Bank             1123 S Minnesota Av.

Edward Jones         1031 W. Grace St.

Edward Jones         308 S. Minnesota Ave

Scholarship America   1 Scholarship Way

St. Peter Lumber       200 S Front St.

State Farm Insurance   105 S. 3rd. St.

Vernon Center

Community Bank           201 E. Main St

Waseca

Anytime Fitness       115 4th. St. SW

Anytime Fitness       115 4th St. SW

Auto Value           707 S. State St

Automotive Detailing Professionals       2100 Brown Ave

Edward Jones         112 N. State St.

Edward Jones         132 17th Av. NE

Homestead         917 N. State St.

Walmart 2103       N. State St

Hooray!

The Countdown Is On!!!
Christmas Music on River 105
635766
DD
days
:
HH
hours
:
MM
min
:
SS
sec

Countdown To Christmas Music on River 105