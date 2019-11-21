Toys for Tots Drop Off Locations

Thank you to everyone who joined us for the Toys for Tots Kick-Off at the Civic Center! We raised nearly $1,000 and hundreds of toys for the annual campaign. If you missed it, it’s not too late to help area kids this season! Drop off your new, unwrapped toy donation at any of the following locations:

Amboy

Community Bank 203 E. Main St

Eagle Lake

Cornerstone State Bank 550 Parkway Av.

Janesville

JWP Public School 110 E. 3rd St

Lake Crystal

American Legion Post 294 600 Cnty Rd 20

Collis C Store 201 W. Hwy 60

Crystal Valley Co-Op Office 721 W. Humphrey

LCWM [Lake Crystal School 607 Knight Ln

Le Center

Le Sueur County Courthouse 88 S. Park Av

Roadrunner 80 S. Waterville Av

Corner Drug 204 Valley Green Sq

Madison Lake

Cornerstone State Bank of MN 500 Main St.

Mankato

Advantage Chiropractic 430 S. Broad St

AG Management Solutions 151 ST Andrews Ct Ste 710

Anytime Fitness 600 S. Riverfront Dr.

Anytime Fitness 1751 N. Victory Dr

AR Fitness for Women 2124 Hoffman Rd

Auto Value 1930 N. Riverfront Dr.

Bakers Square 1861 Madison Av.

Becky’s Floral 719 S Front St.

Bethany Lutheran College 700 Lutheran Drive

Bio-Life 35 Teton Ln.

Bremer Bank 1290 Raintree Rd.

Bronzer’s Tanning & Boutique 201 N. Victory Dr.

Buster’s Bar & Grill 1325 Madison Av.

C&S Supply 1951 N. Riverfront Dr.

Christ the King 222 Pfau St.

Community Bank 300 St. Andrews Dr.

Community Bank 951 Madison Av.

Consolidated Communications 2730 3rd Av

Dance Conservatory of So MN 1400 Madison Ave

Dance Express 2105 N. Broad Ct.

Davis Comfort Systems 20765 Foley Rd.

E. I. Microscircuits 1651 Pohl St.

Edward Jones 1400 S. Riverfront Dr.

Farrell’s Extreem Bodyshaping 1170 S. Riverfront Dr

First National Bank 500 Long St.

Five Below 1901 Madison Av.

Fleet Farm 1850 Premier Dr.

Frandsen Bank & Trust 1580 Madison Ave

Harvey, Carpenter Law Office 75 Teton Ln.

JP Fitness 5 Civic Center Plaza

Kato Cable 99 Power Dr.

KIA of Mankato 160 St Andrews Ct.

Kibble Equipment 1150 S. Victory Dr.

Liv-Aveda 1839 Adams St.

Local Union 49ers 308 Lundin Blvd.

Medifast Weight Control Center 1351 Madison Ave

Menards 1771 Premier Dr

MN Paving &Material 1905 3rd Ave

Mogwai Collaborative 424 N. Riverfront Dr. B30 (Basement)

MTU Onsite Energy 100 Power Dr

New Perspective Sr Living 100 Dublin Rd.

Nova Academy of Cosmetology 1701 Adams St

Ophthalmology Assc & Lasik Center 1630 Adams St

Optivus Physical Therapy 1681 Commerce Dr.

PetSmart 1890 Adams St

Pioneer Bank 320 Stadium rd

Pizza Ranch 1551 Tullamore St.

PrimeSource Funding Inc 1751 N. Victory Dr Ste 500

Pub 500 500 S. Front St.

Regus 100 Warren St.

Rignell Family Chiropractic 1351 Madison Av.

Rock Street Auto 117 E. Rock St.

Scheels 1850 Adams St.

Spotlight Dance Co 1351 Madison Av.

TCF Bank 325 S. Broad St.

TCF Bank (in Cub Foods) 1800 Madison Ave

The Fillin’ Station Coffee House 630 S. Front St.

The Wow Zone 2030 Adams St

True Real Estate 112 S Riverfront Dr

True Value Distribution Center 2415 3rd Av.

US Bank 115 E Hickory St.

US Bank 312 Raintree Rd.

USMC Recruiters 1850 Adams St.

Vine 421 East Hickory St

V-Tek 751 Summit Av.

Walgreens 1270 Madison Av.

Mankato Walgreens 602 Front St.

Walmart 1881 Madison Ave

Walmart Distribution Center 101 Sohler Dr

North Mankato

Alpha Media 1807 Lee Blvd.

Arnolds Implement 1715 Howard Dr.

Coloplast 1940 Commerce Dr.

Edward Jones 1660 Commerce Dr.

Frandsen Bank & Trust 245 Belgrade Av.

Frandsen Bank & Trust 1661 Commerce Dr.

Mankato Brewery 1119 Center St.

Micro Credit Union 1911 Lee Boulevard

Navitor 1650 Tower Blvd.

Peter Pan Daycare 2195 Rolling Green Ln.

Pioneer Bank 1735 Commerce Drive

Walgreens 1705 Commerce Dr.

New Prague

The Consignment Lodge 102 Main St E.

Nicollet

ROE Defense 304 Pine ST

Zins Implement 20 Pine St.

St. Clair

St. Clair Public School 121 Main St. W.

Go Therapy 830 Sunrise Dr

AT&T 1123 S. Minnesota Ave

CCF Bank 1123 S Minnesota Av.

Edward Jones 1031 W. Grace St.

Edward Jones 308 S. Minnesota Ave

Scholarship America 1 Scholarship Way

St. Peter Lumber 200 S Front St.

State Farm Insurance 105 S. 3rd. St.

Vernon Center

Community Bank 201 E. Main St

Waseca

Anytime Fitness 115 4th. St. SW

Anytime Fitness 115 4th St. SW

Auto Value 707 S. State St

Automotive Detailing Professionals 2100 Brown Ave

Edward Jones 112 N. State St.

Edward Jones 132 17th Av. NE

Homestead 917 N. State St.

Walmart 2103 N. State St