Tractor driver airlifted after accident near Olivia

A tractor driver was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital after a farm-related accident near Olivia Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of 330th St and 810th Ave, about one mile southwest of Olivia.

Deputies from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, where they discovered a man inside of a tractor that was off-road in a cornfield

Investigation shows the four-wheel-drive John Deere was pulling an empty grain cart northbound on 330th St when the driver lost control. The tractor left the roadway, traveled through the ditch, and came to rest in the field, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was thrown around the cab of the tractor as it lost control, causing significant injuries. After receiving medical treatment at the scene, the man was flown from the scene to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the male driver was unbelted at the time of the crash. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.