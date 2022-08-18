Tractor operator charged with 4th felony DWI in Murray County

A man driving a tractor through Lake Wilson earlier this month was charged with his fourth felony DWI.

Richard Allan Mortensen, 68, of Chandler, was charged last week in Murray County. He also faces a gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation charge.

A criminal complaint says a Murray County deputy saw a John Deer tractor swerving across the centerline of Broadway Ave in Lake Wilson on the afternoon of Aug 4.

The driver of the tractor, who identified himself as Mortensen, told the deputy he was going to Chandler and had not been drinking, according to the complaint. Dispatch informed the deputy Mortensen’s license was cancelled.

Mortensen’s probation agent requested preliminary breath and urine samples. A breath test showed no alcohol in his system.

A urine test done at a nearby gas station showed methamphetamine and amphetamines in Mortensen’s system, according to the complaint. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the analysis.

Mortensen has felony DWI convictions from 2005, 2008, and 2013. He also has a 1999 DWI conviction.