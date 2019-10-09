Tracy man injured in crash with tractor

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a Tracy man was injured when his pickup rear-ended a tractor in Lyon County.

Nicholas Steven Gramstad, 35, was transported to Sanford Tracy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries following the 2:17 p.m. Tuesday crash in Rock Lake Township.

A crash report from the patrol says Gramstad was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 when his pickup rear-ended a John Deere 8430 that was attempting to turn left. The John Deere was pulling a grain cart, according to the state patrol.

The tractor driver, Francis Joseph Timmerman, 69, of Balaton, wasn’t injured in the crash.

