Tracy roofer charged with swindle in Cottonwood County

A construction company owner in Tracy is accused of taking a woman’s down payment for a new roof, then abandoning the project.

Timothy Allan Swanson, 38, was charged with felony theft by swindle Monday in Cottonwood County Court.

A criminal complaint says the woman hired Swanson Construction to complete a steel roof job, which Swanson estimated at $11,500.

The woman signed a contract and paid Swanson $5,750, cash, as a down payment in May 2020. Swanson had not returned to complete the project, as of Nov 2020, says the complaint.

Court documents say materials for the project have not been delivered to the victim’s home, despite repeated requests.