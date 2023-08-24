Traffic changes on Highways 15/60 start Friday

Motorists traveling on Highway 15/60 near Madelia can expect to see traffic changes beginning Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the following changes will occur:

The westbound Highway 60 ramps at CSAH 3 and at CSAH 9 will open.

The westbound Highway 60/southbound Highway 15 entrance ramp at the north interchange will open.

The ramps at the south interchange of Highway 15/60 will remain closed until early September with no access to or from westbound Highway 60.

The CSAH 3 bridge will remain closed until mid-September.

Traffic will switch from two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes to single-lane traffic on both eastbound and westbound Highway 60.

Weather permitting, the project should be completed in October. MnDOT is resurfacing seven miles of Highway 15/60 from the interchange south of Madelia to the interchange north of Madelia.