Traffic details for Saturday’s Mankato Marathon

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Marathon is set for Saturday, starting at 7:30 a.m.
City officials believe traffic disruptions will be minimal, but have have released a list of roadways and areas that will be closed to traffic, or could experience lane closures and traffic delays
Road closures
- 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Front Street (from Marshall to Cherry streets)
- 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Timberwolf Drive (from Monks Avenue to Pohl Road)
- 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.
- Monks Avenue (from Stadium Road to Rosewood Drive)
- 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Stoltzman Road (from Van Brunt Street to Fairfield Avenue)
- Blue Earth/West Pleasant streets (from Winona Street to Stoltzman Road)
- 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- North bound lane of County Road 1 (from County Road 9 to County Road 90)
Lane closures
- 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Balcerzak Drive (from Pohl Road to Cardinal Drive)
Expected traffic delays
- 7:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- East Main and South Fifth streets
- East Main and South Fourth streets
- 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Stadium and Tanager roads
- Stadium and Pohl roads
- 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Balcerzak Drive and Pohl Road
- Glenwood Avenue and Pohl Road
- 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- South Broad and Warren streets
- 7:40 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Stadium and Stoltzman roads
- 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- County Road 90 and Indian Lake Road
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- County roads 90 and 1
- 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Blue Earth Street (from Winona Street to Carney Avenue)
- Carney to Moreland avenues
- Carney Avenue and Blue Earth Street
Expected congestion
- 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Stoltzman Road (between County Road 90 and Essex Road)
- 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- F.A. Buscher Park area (including Essex Road, Chancery Lane, Victoria Boulevard and Mayan Way)
Anyone with questions should contact Mark Bongers at 507-649-2322.
Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.
Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.
(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Recent Posts
203476
DD
days
days
:
HH
hours
hours
:
MM
min
min
:
SS
sec
sec
Hooray!
The Countdown Is On!!!
3832276
DD
days
days
:
HH
hours
hours
:
MM
min
min
:
SS
sec
sec