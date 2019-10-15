Traffic details for Saturday’s Mankato Marathon

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Marathon is set for Saturday, starting at 7:30 a.m.

City officials believe traffic disruptions will be minimal, but have have released a list of roadways and areas that will be closed to traffic, or could experience lane closures and traffic delays

Road closures

3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Front Street (from Marshall to Cherry streets)

7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Timberwolf Drive (from Monks Avenue to Pohl Road)

7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. Monks Avenue (from Stadium Road to Rosewood Drive)

8:30 a.m. to noon Stoltzman Road (from Van Brunt Street to Fairfield Avenue) Blue Earth/West Pleasant streets (from Winona Street to Stoltzman Road)

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. North bound lane of County Road 1 (from County Road 9 to County Road 90)



Lane closures

6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Balcerzak Drive (from Pohl Road to Cardinal Drive)



Expected traffic delays

7:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. East Main and South Fifth streets East Main and South Fourth streets

7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Stadium and Tanager roads Stadium and Pohl roads

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Balcerzak Drive and Pohl Road Glenwood Avenue and Pohl Road

7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. South Broad and Warren streets

7:40 a.m. to 11 a.m. Stadium and Stoltzman roads

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. County Road 90 and Indian Lake Road

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. County roads 90 and 1

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Blue Earth Street (from Winona Street to Carney Avenue) Carney to Moreland avenues Carney Avenue and Blue Earth Street



Expected congestion

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Stoltzman Road (between County Road 90 and Essex Road)

8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. F.A. Buscher Park area (including Essex Road, Chancery Lane, Victoria Boulevard and Mayan Way)



Anyone with questions should contact Mark Bongers at 507-649-2322.

