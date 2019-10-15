      Weather Alert

Traffic details for Saturday’s Mankato Marathon

Oct 15, 2019 @ 3:01am

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Marathon is set for Saturday, starting at 7:30 a.m.

City officials believe traffic disruptions will be minimal, but have have released a list of roadways and areas that will be closed to traffic, or could experience lane closures and traffic delays

Road closures

  • 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Front Street (from Marshall to Cherry streets)
  • 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
    • Timberwolf Drive (from Monks Avenue to Pohl Road)
  • 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.
    • Monks Avenue (from Stadium Road to Rosewood Drive)
  • 8:30 a.m. to noon
    • Stoltzman Road (from Van Brunt Street to Fairfield Avenue)
    • Blue Earth/West Pleasant streets (from Winona Street to Stoltzman Road)
  • 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • North bound lane of County Road 1 (from County Road 9 to County Road 90)

Lane closures

  • 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
    • Balcerzak Drive (from Pohl Road to Cardinal Drive)

Expected traffic delays

  • 7:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
    • East Main and South Fifth streets
    • East Main and South Fourth streets
  • 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Stadium and Tanager roads
    • Stadium and Pohl roads
  • 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
    • Balcerzak Drive and Pohl Road
    • Glenwood Avenue and Pohl Road
  • 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
    • South Broad and Warren streets
  • 7:40 a.m. to 11 a.m.
    • Stadium and Stoltzman roads
  • 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • County Road 90 and Indian Lake Road
  • 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • County roads 90 and 1
  • 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • Blue Earth Street (from Winona Street to Carney Avenue)
    • Carney to Moreland avenues
    • Carney Avenue and Blue Earth Street

Expected congestion

  • 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • Stoltzman Road (between County Road 90 and Essex Road)
  • 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    • F.A. Buscher Park area (including Essex Road, Chancery Lane, Victoria Boulevard and Mayan Way)

Anyone with questions should contact Mark Bongers at 507-649-2322.

