Traffic signal timing changes coming to Highways 169 and 22

(Mankato, MN) – Motorists traveling on Highways 169 and 22 can expect to see changes in traffic signal timing next week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will test and update the timing of 11 traffic signals the week of December 9th. The date was chosen due to the uptick in traffic from holiday shoppers along Highway 22.

MnDOT engineers want the newly programmed systems to function well during the higher traffic season as well as the rest of the year.

When the adjustments are finalized, motorists will benefit from reduced delays, stops, fuel usage, emissions, and wear and tear on their vehicles.

