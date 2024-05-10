Trailer home near New Ulm destroyed by fire

A trailer home near New Ulm was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

The New Ulm Fire Department responded to 20988 Highway 15, near the Highway 68 junction, at 2:12 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found the unoccupied trailer house fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, according to Fire Chief Paul Macho, but crews remained on the scene for more than two hours.

The home was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hanska Fire Department assisted at the scene.