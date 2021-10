A train has derailed near the Martin County Fairgrounds in Fairmont, prompting law enforcement to close the area to traffic.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the derailment happened at Bixby corner, at Co Rd 26 and 190th Ave. Southbound traffic in that area will be shut down and rerouted.

The sheriff is asking people to expect delays and to avoid the area altogether for their safety. More updates will be posted on the department’s Facebook page.