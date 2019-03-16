Train derails in Le Sueur County

(Le Center, MN) – An investigation is underway after a train derailed near Ottawa in Le Sueur County

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office received a report of the derailment at about 5 a.m. but had some difficulty reaching the site because it was a remote area.

One locomotive and 12 cars had derailed and landed in a creek approximately 2 miles south of Le Sueur. A fire was sparked after diesel fuel leaked from the locomotive. Because the site was so close to a creek, hazmat officials were dispatched to the scene for clean up, and the fire was extinguished a couple of hours later.

No one was injured in the incident, but two Union Pacific crew members were hospitalized for observation.

LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Follow @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)