Transgender woman attacked at Minneapolis rail station

A transgender woman has been brutally assaulted near a light rail station in Minneapolis, suffering a rib fracture, collapsed lung, and brain bleed.

Police responded Monday morning after receiving a call that a woman was lying on the ground near Lake St. Station. According to criminal complaints, officers are concerned the assault was motivated by anti-transgender bias.

A spokesperson for the county attorney’s office says the case is being investigated, and more evidence is needed to determine the motive. Two men were arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and third-degree assault. A third person has not been identified.