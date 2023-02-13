Traveling food truck bringing Chick-fil-A goodness to Waseca, St. Peter, Mankato
February 13, 2023 12:43PM CST
If you’re fixin’ to get your Chick-fil-A fix, the opportunity arrives in the Mankato area this week.
The traveling Chick-fil-A food truck out of Rochester is making three local stops this week.
On Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, the truck will be at the Waseca Walmart from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, February 17, the truck travels to the Mankato Riverfront Hy-Vee store, where it will be stationed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Saturday, St. Peter gets the goods. The truck will be at the Hy-Vee store, also from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.