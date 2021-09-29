Traveling Vietnam Memorial wall replica coming to Mankato

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall is coming to Mankato this weekend, with ceremonies planned to welcome the traveling tribute.

The AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Cost of Freedom Tribute will be on display on Stoltzman Rd near the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial from Sept 30 at 1 p.m. to Oct 1st. An official welcoming ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday with guest speakers and the Sound of Freedom flyover.

The tribute features a 360 foot, 80% replica of the original Vietnam Veterans wall with over 58,000 names of those lost in the Vietnam War. There are also 60 individual exhibits.

The memorial wall was last in Mankato at the River Hills parking lot ten years ago. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, MACV, and PrimeSource Funding have brought the exhibit back to the community.