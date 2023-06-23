Treatment program searching for different Mankato location after public pushback

A substance abuse program that intended to open at Our Lady of Good Counsel is looking for a new location after public pushback about the proximity to Loyola Catholic School.

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge announced yesterday that the organization was searching for a different Mankato location due to the concerns that were raised by the community.

“We’ve heard from the Mankato community that there is a strong need for a faith-based facility like ours that brings hope and healing to people impacted by substance abuse,” said Tom Truszinski, CEO of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.

The recovery program has been in operation since 1983 and has 14 locations around the state.