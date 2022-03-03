Tree & brush removal for Highway 14 expansion project begins Monday

Preparation work begins on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet next Monday.

Weather permitting, crews will be trimming and removing trees along the highway as they prepare for the four-lane expansion project.

Tree removal should have little impact on travel, but motorists should watch for workers and equipment on the highway.

Traffic will be detoured beginning in early April through the fall of 2023.

The 2022-2023 Highway 14 expansion will convert the existing two-lane roadway between New Ulm and Nicollet to a four-lane divided highway that will bypass Courtland.