Tree falls on vehicle in North Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – North Mankato Police have confirmed that a tree fell on a vehicle this evening on the Lee Boulevard hill.

An officer at the scene said the department wasn’t currently releasing further details but did confirm the street was closed while the refuse was cleared from the roadway.

An update will be provided when more details are released.

