Tree slide repair south of St. Peter set for Tuesday

(Mankato, MN) – The trees sliding on the hillside of Highway 169 south of St. Peter are scheduled for removal, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the removal is set for Tuesday, Sept 8, and could result in brief delays for traffic southbound on Highway 169.

MnDOT staff have detected additional sliding at the sight, and they’re concerned that if larger trees come down, it could pose safety problems for motorists and block traffic lanes.

Motorists can also expect to see drain repair work beginning on the slide of the northbound side of Highway 169 as early as next week.