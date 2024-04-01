Tree vandal wanted by Mankato police

Mankato Public Safety says this suspect damaged $16,000 worth of newly planted city trees

Mankato Public Safety is looking for the person who caused at least $16,000 in damages to the city’s newly planted trees.

Police responded yesterday morning to multiple reports of criminal damage to property near Balcerzak Dr and Pohl Rd. Officers found upwards of 45 trees that had been damaged in the area.

Surveillance video showed the suspect intentionally damaging the trees early that morning, and then leaving the area on foot.

Police say the suspect then went to Fire Station #3, where he damaged some parking lot signage and threw a pole at the front door.

Anyone with information should contact Mankato police at (507) 387-8725