Trial begins for man accused of clinic shooting that took New Ulm native’s life

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP/SMN) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last year.

Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder, and other counts in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, in Wright County.

Prosecutors say Ulrich was angry about his medical treatment at the clinic when he opened fire, killing New Ulm native Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, and wounding the others.

Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering. His lawyer hasn’t detailed what defense might be offered at trial.