Trial set for Mankato teen accused of toddler’s murder

A Mankato teenager accused of the brutal murder of a toddler will go to trial next fall.

Courts dates were set yesterday for 17-year-old Lee Wayne Young, Jr., who faces first-degree murder charges and more in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Young’s trial is scheduled for Oct 10 to Oct 28, 2022. Prosecutors intend to seek an aggravated sentence for Young, according to documents filed in Blue Erth County Court last week.

Young was initially charged in juvenile court for the boy’s murder, but in June was charged as an adult. In August, a grand jury indicted him on first-degree murder charges.