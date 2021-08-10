Trial set for Morton man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the leg

A jury trial has been set for Sept. 22 for a Morton man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the leg March 15.
Billy Jo Fischer, age 41, is charged with 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Violent Crime. Unconditional bail for Fischer is set at $250,000.
Fischer allegedly shot his 31-year-old girlfriend in the leg as the two were driving away from Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort March 15. A pre-trial conference will be held September 15.
(JP Cola, KWLM)