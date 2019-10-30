Trimont man hit with second allegation of sexual abuse

(Fairmont, MN) – A Trimont man already incarcerated on charges of sexual misconduct now faces a second set of allegations.

Terry Jay Schulz, 40, was charged Thursday in Martin County Court with two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a teen boy told Martin County investigators that Schulz had first touched him inappropriately at age 10. The victim said Schulz had touched his genitals about five or six times, under and over his clothing. He alleged that Schulz also pinched his nipples and always seemed to be in the room when he changed clothes.

The victim said he did not feel safe at Schulz’s house and would wait to sleep until Schulz was sleeping, according to the complaint. The teen said the last abuse occurred when he was 14-years-old.

Schulz was also charged in September with felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, prostitution, and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct for a separate matter.

In August 2019, a boy came forward and reported to police he’d been abused by Schulz on three occasions. The boy said the abuse had happened when he was 11-years-old in early 2019 at Schulz’s house. The victim said Schulz touched his genitals and attempted to perform oral sex on him multiple times, once offering him $20 to perform the act.

Schulz denied touching the victim sexually. He initially told police that he didn’t own pornography or watch it, but eventually admitted that he watches porn about once per week.

When police asked him if he had attempted oral sex on the victim, he stated, “Not that I know of,” but concluded that he might have said something similar as a joke.

Police say the second victim has a significant relationship with Schulz.

