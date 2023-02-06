Trimont woman hospitalized following I-90 crash with deer

A woman was hospitalized following a crash with a deer on I-90 Monday morning.

Kristin Marie Clifford, 50, of Trimont, was eastbound on I-90 in a Volkwagen Jetta that struck a deer, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Blue Earth City Township, in Faribault County.

Clifford was transported to United District Hospital in Blue Earth with non-life threatening injuries.