Tropical Humidity on Tap For Minnesota This Weekend

A boost in heat and humidity is coming to Minnesota in what could very well be one of the final, if not the final, surge to 90+ degrees in 2018.

Essentially, the Twin Cities and most of central and southern Minnesota will see high temps this weekend rise into the upper 80s to low 90s, which is approaching 20 degrees warmer than the average highs of 70-72 degrees in the Twin Cities for mid-September.

These late-season heat surges are common in Minnesota. Last year, the Twin Cities rocketed to highs of 90+ three days in a row from Sep. 22-24.

That hot stretch served as the final heatwave of the season as temps in October averaged just under 60 degrees.

Reaching 90 degrees in October is pretty rare, although we’ve had stretches of 80+ in Minnesota in October a number of times in the last decade.

As for precipitation chances, storms could fire in northwestern Minnesota Thursday night and then push into central Minnesota Friday morning, but most of the state will stay dry within hot and humid conditions through the weekend.

There’s a better chance of storms throughout the state on Monday, and then a cooler, wetter period is expected for parts of next week.

