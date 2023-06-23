Tropical Storm Cindy Forms Behind Bret In An Early And Aggressive Start To Atlantic Hurricane Season

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Cindy has formed behind Tropical Storm Bret.

Forecasters say it’s the first time there are two storms in the tropical Atlantic in June since record keeping began.

The historic event signals an early and aggressive start to the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1.

Its peak usually runs from mid-August to mid-October.

Forecasters blamed unusually high sea temperatures for the rare development.

Cindy is expected to remain a tropical storm as it heads northeast into open waters.

Officials say Bret damaged homes on some islands.

Four people are missing after their catamaran sank near Martinique.

Bret is now over open waters.