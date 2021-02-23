Troubled Mankato attorney’s license suspended

A troubled Mankato attorney’s license to practice law in Minnesota has been suspended.

Ryan Blair Magnus will lose his license for 60 days, according to a Petition for Disciplinary Action filed with the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Magnus pled guilty to felony drug possession in 2018, and was sentenced to three days in jail and five years probation.

The charge would have been dropped in 2024 with successful completion of probation. But the petition, filed by the Director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility, cites Magnus’ repeated violation of his probation conditions as a driving force behind the license suspension.

Magnus failed to communicate with the courts, and with his client when he was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing, said the petition. He also failed to promptly refund unearned fees, and failed to cooperate with a disciplinary investigation, the filing says.

Magnus “unconditionally admits to the allegations in the petition,” the court document reads. He will be required to totally abstain from alcohol and drugs and undergo evaluations for chemical dependency and mental health. He must also attend weekly AA meetings and submit to random self-financed urinalysis. He’ll also pay $900 in court costs, and will be placed on supervised probation when his license is reinstated.

Magus was arrested on Feb 8 and remains in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.