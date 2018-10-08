Troubled Twins Slugger In Hot Water With The Law…AGAIN!!!

Twins slugger Miguel Sano has reportedly been detained in the Dominican Republic following an incident in which he ran over a police officer.

The Santo Domingo News reports that the 3rd baseman was pulled over after leaving a nightclub at 3 a.m. Sunday, and in the process ran over a rookie cop’s foot and leg.

He’s expected to show up at a police station on Monday, though the SD News says that charges are unlikely to be filed. The cop suffered a broken leg in the incident.

The country’s Department of Traffic and Transportation said the officer had asked to see Sano’s ID and documentation after he left the nightclub.

He reportedly had no documents on him, and the truck he was driving apparently had no plates.

The Minnesota Twins released a statement saying they are aware of the reports and working to gather information.

Sano struggled mightily this past season, hitting a career-low .199 with 13 homers and 41 RBI in just 71 games.

Source: bringmethenews.com

